UAE President Meets Italian Defence Minister, Tours IDEX 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 10:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of the Italian Republic, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
During the meeting, President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and the Italian minister discussed defence cooperation between the two countries. They also highlighted the significance of IDEX as a key global platform for defence companies and institutions from around the world to showcase their innovations and explore the latest advancements in the defence industry.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba of the United Arab Emirates to the United States of America
Earlier, His Highness toured IDEX 2025, visiting several stands and pavilions showcasing cutting-edge defence systems and technological solutions.
His Highness was accompanied on the tour by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; and Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.
