Open Menu

UAE President Meets Italian Defence Minister, Tours IDEX 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 10:45 PM

UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of the Italian Republic, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During the meeting, President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and the Italian minister discussed defence cooperation between the two countries. They also highlighted the significance of IDEX as a key global platform for defence companies and institutions from around the world to showcase their innovations and explore the latest advancements in the defence industry.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba of the United Arab Emirates to the United States of America

Earlier, His Highness toured IDEX 2025, visiting several stands and pavilions showcasing cutting-edge defence systems and technological solutions.

His Highness was accompanied on the tour by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; and Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi United States United Arab Emirates From Industry Court

Recent Stories

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening c ..

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..

32 minutes ago
 Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE ..

Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead

47 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai In ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

47 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s visio ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors ..

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA a ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai Int ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

1 hour ago
Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from E ..

Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from Eissa Al Othman Endowment

1 hour ago
 FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her si ..

FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to wom ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehi ..

EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX

2 hours ago
 EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure ..

EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure communications for defence se ..

2 hours ago
 DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Al ..

DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AE ..

Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East