UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with several leaders and heads of delegations participating in the World Governments Summit 2025, being held in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.
During the summit, His Highness met separately with His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait; His Excellency Gustavo Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia; His Excellency Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland; and His Excellency Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
Discussions focused on cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries, exploring ways to strengthen ties to serve mutual interests, particularly in economic, trade, and development sectors, as well as other areas that support sustainable economic growth and prosperity.
The meetings also highlighted the significance of the topics addressed at the World Governments Summit in enriching global dialogue to advance government work and shape its future, ultimately accelerating development and fostering a better future for societies.
The meetings were attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr.
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; several UAE ambassadors, top officials, and the delegations accompanying the leaders.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also visited the ‘Edge of Government’ exhibition, a key event at the summit. He engaged with exhibitors, explored various government initiatives, and reviewed innovative solutions designed to tackle global challenges.
His Highness underscored the exhibition’s role in presenting creative solutions to enhance governance, drive human development, and build a prosperous future for all.
