- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President of Mauritania
UAE President Meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; Receives Message From President Of Mauritania
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 10:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Mokhtar Ould Diay, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.
During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the Mauritanian Prime Minister delivered to His Highness a written message from His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, concerning the close ties between the two nations and ways to enhance them further in various fields.
His Excellency Mokhtar Ould Diay further conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the Mauritanian President, along with his best wishes for His Highness’ continued good health and for the UAE’s sustained prosperity. In turn, His Highness asked the Prime Minister to convey his warmest regards to President El Ghazouani, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Mauritania and its people.
The meeting between H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and H.
E. Mokhtar Ould Diay covered various aspects of the fraternal relations between the UAE and Mauritania and ways to strengthen them, particularly in the economic and investment fields. Both sides explored opportunities to support shared development goals for the benefit of both nations and their peoples. The meeting also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.
His Highness the UAE President and the Mauritanian Prime Minister exchanged greetings ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, praying that it brings blessings and prosperity to their countries, peoples, and the wider Arab and Muslim world.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; along with a number of other officials.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..
Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025
NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26
Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match
Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Senator
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos ..
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting5 minutes ago
-
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President of Mauritania5 minutes ago
-
Students in public schools to transition to remote learning on Fridays during Ramadan: Ministry20 minutes ago
-
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 2835 minutes ago
-
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy50 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region1 hour ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan1 hour ago
-
ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain2 hours ago
-
UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations3 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Technology Research Council board meeting3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council approves recommendations on health policies3 hours ago
-
Strategic Development Fund signs agreement with REGENT to manufacture seagliders3 hours ago