UrduPoint.com

UAE President Meets Serbian President In Belgrade To Discuss Bilateral Ties And Regional Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 09:46 PM

UAE President meets Serbian President in Belgrade to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today made a working visit to Serbia, where he met with President Aleksandar Vucic to review relations between the two countries and discuss regional and international developments.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Vucic discussed existing areas of cooperation between the UAE and Serbia and explored opportunities for further collaboration, especially in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture, food security, technology, artificial intelligence, trade and others.

UAE-Serbia bilateral ties have witnessed significant growth in recent years, and received a further boost with the signing of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries in September 2022.

During their meeting today in Belgrade, the two leaders also discussed various regional and international developments, and the importance of supporting peace and stability, and settling disputes in a peaceful manner for the benefit of all nations.

The two leaders also emphasised the importance of dialogue and communication to achieve de-escalation in the Western Balkans and promote stability and security in the region.

His Highness had arrived in Serbia earlier in the day where he was received by President Aleksandar Vucic.

The UAE President was accompanied by a delegation including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture UAE Visit Belgrade Serbia September All Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

PPPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi's mayor, Salm ..

PPPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi's mayor, Salman Abdullah deputy mayor

11 minutes ago
 EU Threatens Tougher Measures Unless Kosovo Willin ..

EU Threatens Tougher Measures Unless Kosovo Willing to De-Escalate Tensions With ..

2 minutes ago
 CS directs to expand outreach to schools in Gilgit ..

CS directs to expand outreach to schools in Gilgit Baltistan

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman's team inspect facilities for expats at ..

Ombudsman's team inspect facilities for expats at Islamabad Airport

2 minutes ago
 Second round of talks between TLP, government hel ..

Second round of talks between TLP, government held

6 minutes ago
 Russian Geological Holding Sees No Decline in Russ ..

Russian Geological Holding Sees No Decline in Russia's Exploration Amid OPEC+ Cu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.