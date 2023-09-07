Open Menu

UAE President Meets With European Commission President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UAE President meets with European Commission President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who was on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, His Highness and the European Commission President discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the European Union and explored opportunities for further collaboration.

His Highness and von der Leyen also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments. The two sides discussed the upcoming COP28 climate conference, to be hosted by the UAE later this year. His Highness and the European Commission President reiterated the importance of strengthening international collaboration to find effective solutions to shared global challenges, including advancing climate action efforts, realising sustainable development objectives, and fostering economic prosperity—all of which contribute to shaping a brighter future for humanity.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management Authority; Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union, along with the delegation accompanying the President of the European Commission.

