UAE President Meets With Heads Of Delegations Participating In Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with a number of world leaders attending Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.
During the meetings, which were held separately, His Highness met with His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia; His Excellency Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand; and His Excellency Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland.
His Highness welcomed the distinguished guests to the UAE, expressing his appreciation for their participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. He highlighted the UAE’s dedication to fostering collaboration and developmental partnerships that serve mutual interests and promote shared prosperity.
The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Rwanda, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Finland, with an emphasis on expanding cooperation across various fields, particularly sustainability.
The meetings also addressed key topics on the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week agenda, underscoring its role in raising global awareness on sustainability issues.
His Highness emphasised the significance of the event as a global platform for dialogue, the exchange of ideas, and the sharing of expertise to advance sustainable development and international cooperation in addressing pressing global challenges, foremost among them climate change.
The guests expressed their appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the warm reception. They commended Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week for its pivotal role in promoting global sustainability and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their nations' ties with the UAE.
The meetings were attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Counci; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and a number of senior officials.
