Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 03:00 PM

UAE President meets with Italian President during state visit to Italy

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, discussed relations between the UAE and Italy as part of the two countries’ strategic partnership and shared commitment to achieving its objectives.

During the meeting, held at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, His Excellency President Mattarella welcomed the UAE President and expressed his confidence that His Highness’ visit would provide strong momentum for relations between the two countries across various fields.

His Highness expressed his pleasure at visiting a country renowned for its rich history and civilisational legacy, highlighting the strong strategic partnership between the UAE and Italy. He noted that his visit underscores the UAE’s commitment to advancing these ties in support of shared development aims.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s interest in building on the achievements of recent years to further enhance bilateral relations and leverage all opportunities to advance joint objectives, particularly in cultural cooperation and the promotion of shared human values—an area of special significance to both nations.

His Highness also thanked the Italian President for his warm welcome and extended his best wishes for his continued health while wishing Italy further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by members of the delegation accompanying the UAE President, including H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

His Highness the UAE President arrived at the Quirinal Palace earlier today and was received by His Excellency President Sergio Mattarella, after which both leaders greeted delegation members and official photos were taken.

