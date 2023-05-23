UrduPoint.com

UAE President Meets With Mohammed Bin Rashid In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, their Highnesses engaged in conversation with guests at the Qasr Al Bahr majlis.

Their Highnesses also discussed topics related to the wellbeing of UAE citizens, including current and future initiatives consistent with the leadership’s vision for the future, and programmes that contribute to achieving the goals of the UAE in improving the quality of citizens’ lives.

The Qasr Al Bahr majlis was attended His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and a number of sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.

