UAE President Meets With Mohammed Bin Rashid At Al Marmoom In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 12:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, at Al Marmoom in Dubai. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses engaged in warm and fraternal discussions, expressing their hopes that the blessed month of Ramadan would bring prosperity and blessings to the UAE and its people. They also prayed for the nation’s continued strength, progress, and development.

The discussions touched on key national matters, including efforts to advance the country’s development vision, further its progress and prosperity, and fulfil the aspirations of its people for the future. The meeting also highlighted the UAE’s deep-rooted humanitarian approach and the global initiatives undertaken by its humanitarian institutions to empower communities and support sustainable development.

His Highness the President attended an iftar banquet hosted in his honour by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The meeting and banquet were attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of senior officials.

