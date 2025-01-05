UAE President Meets With Prime Minister Of Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 06:45 PM
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
During the meeting, which took place in the city of Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan, His Highness and the Pakistani Prime Minister discussed cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan and opportunities to enhance ties, especially in the economic, trade, developmental, and other fields that serve their mutual interests and aspirations for sustainable economic development and prosperity for their peoples.
This came as part of the close historical relations that unite the two countries and their shared interest in continuing to develop these ties.
During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
For his part, His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscored his pride in the strong friendship between his country and the UAE, expressing his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the continuous support provided by the UAE to Pakistan, especially in developmental fields and through the UAE's notable initiatives in this regard.
His Excellency stressed the two countries' keenness to strengthen relations and further develop bilateral cooperation in all economic, investment, and developmental fields in a way that benefits their peoples and contributes to achieving joint interests.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.
Recent Stories
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan29 seconds ago
-
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation12 minutes ago
-
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 713 minutes ago
-
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria13 minutes ago
-
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 202413 minutes ago
-
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation13 minutes ago
-
Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn13 minutes ago
-
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 202513 minutes ago
-
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US13 minutes ago
-
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'14 minutes ago
-
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea14 minutes ago