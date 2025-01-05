Open Menu

UAE President Meets With Prime Minister Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 06:45 PM

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the meeting, which took place in the city of Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan, His Highness and the Pakistani Prime Minister discussed cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan and opportunities to enhance ties, especially in the economic, trade, developmental, and other fields that serve their mutual interests and aspirations for sustainable economic development and prosperity for their peoples.

This came as part of the close historical relations that unite the two countries and their shared interest in continuing to develop these ties.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

For his part, His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscored his pride in the strong friendship between his country and the UAE, expressing his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the continuous support provided by the UAE to Pakistan, especially in developmental fields and through the UAE's notable initiatives in this regard.

His Excellency stressed the two countries' keenness to strengthen relations and further develop bilateral cooperation in all economic, investment, and developmental fields in a way that benefits their peoples and contributes to achieving joint interests.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister UAE Rahim Yar Khan All Court

Recent Stories

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

29 seconds ago
 88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

12 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

13 minutes ago
 Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments i ..

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

13 minutes ago
 UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, re ..

UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024

13 minutes ago
 Austrian People's Party selects new leader, consid ..

Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation

13 minutes ago
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at ..

Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..

13 minutes ago
 Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over ..

Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US

13 minutes ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..

14 minutes ago
 3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwest ..

3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea

14 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, ..

Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four

14 minutes ago
 S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models ..

S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East