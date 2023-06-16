UrduPoint.com

UAE President Meets With Ras Al Khaimah Ruler And Tours UAE Pavilion At St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 07:30 PM

UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and tours UAE pavilion at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) ST. PETERSBURG, 16th June, 2023 (WAM) – On the sidelines of his working visit to the Russian Federation, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with H.H.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who is heading the UAE delegation at this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by H.H.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, toured the UAE pavilion at the forum and engaged in conversation with its organisers about the UAE’s participation and the pavilion’s key exhibits highlighting major initiatives in the fields of economic and sustainable development.


His Highness the President was accompanied during the UAE pavilion tour by a delegation including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Visit St. Petersburg Saud June Industry

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

1 minute ago
 RAKEZ highlights lucrative business opportunities ..

RAKEZ highlights lucrative business opportunities for Indian investors expanding ..

16 minutes ago
 IWBF General Assembly to kick off in Dubai tomorro ..

IWBF General Assembly to kick off in Dubai tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 Dar admits dollar smuggling continues amid tough e ..

Dar admits dollar smuggling continues amid tough economic conditions

19 minutes ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez comes under fire over changin ..

Jacqueline Fernandez comes under fire over changing name spelling on Instagram

33 minutes ago
 DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.