Open Menu

UAE President Meets With Teachers To Mark World Teachers’ Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 05:15 PM

UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Teachers’ Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with teachers from across the UAE on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, and commended the vital role they play in nurturing and inspiring young people.
His Highness received the delegation at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, and highlighted the importance of teachers in helping future generations to develop and thrive.

He reiterated that the provision of quality education across the nation remains a key priority for the UAE.
Referencing the different nationalities of some of those assembled, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said they were a credit to their home countries and that the UAE was privileged to welcome them.
The teachers expressed their pleasure to be invited to the meeting, and thanked His Highness and the UAE leadership for their ongoing support for the education sector and its continued improvement.
Also attending the meeting were H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian; Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office;

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; a number of Sheikhs, and senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education UAE Abu Dhabi Young October Media From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between UoS, ERC

5 minutes ago
 PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Rev ..

PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Revenue Collection System and App ..

21 minutes ago
 CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance co ..

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance companies to advance sustainabil ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights U ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights UAE’s approach to engage yout ..

1 hour ago
 Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

2 hours ago
Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

2 hours ago
 Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

3 hours ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East