UAE President, Mohammed Bin Rashid Discuss National Affairs
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
During the meeting at Qasr Al Rawdah in Al Ain, Their Highnesses engaged in brotherly discussions, sharing views on a range of topics concerning national affairs and the wellbeing of citizens. They also explored strategies to further the UAE’s ambitious development agenda and accelerate the achievement of its national objectives in the next phase.
Their Highnesses prayed for the UAE and its people to be blessed with continued prosperity and progress in all aspects of life.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, several Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.
Recent Stories
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national affairs
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal
PTI will not participate in talks with govt until formation of judicial commissi ..
President Trump attends interfaith prayer ceremony
ICT Police nab 103 outlaws, bust drug and immoral activity networks
Sukkur Mayor offers condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan
Encroachment clearance operation conducted in Sukkur
Patients appeal for resumption of procedures at Gastro ward of Nishtar Hospital
Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman ..
NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions
Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some place ..
RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national affairs14 seconds ago
-
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal30 seconds ago
-
Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth45 minutes ago
-
MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health1 hour ago
-
ERC receives AED12 million donation from Dar Al Ber to support Operation Chivalrous Knight 31 hour ago
-
Israeli forces detain 25 Palestinians from West Bank2 hours ago
-
Austria joins SouthH2 Corridor project2 hours ago
-
Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s success, achievements2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport Training Centre2 hours ago
-
Museum of Future launches lecture series on connection between history, future2 hours ago
-
National Programme for Coders, Samsung empower 4,000 students with AI solutions2 hours ago
-
ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait3 hours ago