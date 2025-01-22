UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national affairs

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Rawdah in Al Ain, Their Highnesses engaged in brotherly discussions, sharing views on a range of topics concerning national affairs and the wellbeing of citizens. They also explored strategies to further the UAE’s ambitious development agenda and accelerate the achievement of its national objectives in the next phase.

Their Highnesses prayed for the UAE and its people to be blessed with continued prosperity and progress in all aspects of life.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, several Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.