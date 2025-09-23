UAE President, Mohammed Bin Rashid Discuss National Priorities
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
During their meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Their Highnesses exchanged greetings and engaged in cordial conversation with guests at the majlis.
They discussed a range of national priorities, focusing on initiatives in education, healthcare, family wellbeing and national identity, which are central to the UAE’s long-term vision for continued progress and development.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; Lt.
General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with several sheikhs, senior officials, guests and Emirati citizens.
Recent Stories
International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national priorities37 seconds ago
-
International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth1 hour ago
-
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre4 hours ago
-
Bank investments in UAE reach AED817.5 billion by July end4 hours ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day4 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Development Project in Ka ..5 hours ago
-
Actors from BRICS+ countries visit Bolshoi Theatre during InteRussia fellowship5 hours ago
-
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM6 hours ago
-
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation6 hours ago
-
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement7 hours ago
-
Korea logs public account deficit for 5th consecutive year in 20247 hours ago