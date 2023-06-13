UrduPoint.com

UAE President, Mohammed Bin Rashid Discuss Ways To Enhance Country’s Development, Wellbeing Of Its People

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 09:45 PM

UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss ways to enhance country’s development, wellbeing of its people

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses discussed a number of topics related to the progress of the UAE and ways to enhance the country’s development and the wellbeing of its people.

Also attending the meeting were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress June

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Sinan Al-Awsi

UAE President receives Sinan Al-Awsi

13 minutes ago
 Vucic to Meet With Western Ambassadors on Wednesda ..

Vucic to Meet With Western Ambassadors on Wednesday Amid Escalation in Kosovo - ..

17 minutes ago
 ZNPP Cooling Pool's Waterproofing Carried Out to S ..

ZNPP Cooling Pool's Waterproofing Carried Out to Save Water - Russia's Rosenergo ..

17 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Motivate States to Use Alternative Cu ..

US Sanctions Motivate States to Use Alternative Currencies, But No Easy Way Out ..

17 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate IJP Ro ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate IJP Road, kick-start 11th Avenue of ..

17 minutes ago
 Traders advised to get sacrificial animals vaccina ..

Traders advised to get sacrificial animals vaccinated

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.