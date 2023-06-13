UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss ways to enhance country’s development, wellbeing of its people

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses discussed a number of topics related to the progress of the UAE and ways to enhance the country’s development and the wellbeing of its people.

Also attending the meeting were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.