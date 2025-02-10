UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests of World Governments Summit 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai have welcomed the guests of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, which begins tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, in Dubai.

More than 30 heads of state and government are participating in the three-day WGS 2025, bringing together 140 governments and more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, in addition to an elite of thought leaders and global experts, with the presence of more than 6,000 participants.

President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its active role in supporting international cooperation to serve the developmental goals of various societies around the world. This commitment, the President said, stems from the UAE's firm belief that global prosperity and progress can only be ensured through unity around shared visions for peace, stability, and balanced development for all.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated: "We welcome world leaders and governments as guests of the UAE, which is once again bringing the world together through the World Governments Summit to engage in dialogue and share visions and ideas at a time when humanity is in urgent need of concerted and integrated efforts to address major challenges that can only be tackled through joint global action."

“In an interconnected world, no one is immune from the impact of the historical transformations taking place.

This necessitates the coordination of shared visions and efforts to harness these transformations in achieving sustainable and equitable development for all,” the President added.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The United Arab Emirates reaffirms its vital role in fostering meaningful and constructive global dialogue. Today, the World Governments Summit, with its expanding international participation, continues to solidify its status as the premier gathering of world governments during one of the most pivotal periods in human history. As the world undergoes profound transformation, the summit serves as a crucial platform for shaping the future.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added that the changes being witnessed in this global era are diverse, rapid, and comprehensive. “The need for governments to be prepared, proactive, and capable of understanding and adapting to their roles is increasing. This is the approach led by the World Governments Summit through inclusive and comprehensive global dialogues that keep pace with these changes. The summit enables the world to collectively anticipate its future, explore the challenges and opportunities ahead, and establish strong international partnerships that maximise and widely distribute the benefits of these transformations for all.”

The World Governments Summit is a global non-profit shaping future governance, focusing on innovation and technology to address universal challenges and set the agenda for next-generation governments.