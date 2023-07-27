Open Menu

UAE President Mourns Passing Of Saeed Bin Zayed, Three Days Of Mourning Announced

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 04:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned his late brother H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away today.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful... With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his late brother, H.H.

Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who passed away today."

The Presidential Court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for a period of three days starting from today, Thursday, corresponding to July 27th, and ending at the end of Saturday, July 29th.

May God shower the deceased with His vast mercy, and may He dwell him in paradise and inspire the Al Nahyan family with patience and solace.

