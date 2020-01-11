UrduPoint.com
UAE President Mourns Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

UAE President mourns Sultan Qaboos bin Said

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan today mourned with great sorrow the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, who passed away on Friday.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the late Sultan Qaboos with mercy in Paradise.

The President commended the late Sultan for being dedicated to the service of his people and nation and his work on bolstering cohesion of the Arab Nation.

Sheikh Khalifa added, "As we express our sincere condolences to the Omani royal family and the people of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman on the death of the great late Sultan Qaboos, we express our full confidence that the people of Oman and its leadership will continue his blessed march serving the causes of the nation and advance the Arab joint action.

"

The UAE President has also ordered a three-day mourning, starting today, Saturday, and that the UAE national flag be flown at half-mast at all government departments across the country and at all embassies and diplomatic missions of the UAE overseas.

