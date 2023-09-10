Open Menu

UAE President Offers Condolences By Phone To King Mohammed VI Over Earthquake Victims And Affirms UAE Solidarity With Morocco

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2023 | 11:00 PM

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake victims and affirms UAE solidarity with Morocco

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the victims of the earthquake that affected several regions in Morocco.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Morocco and its support for its people during this difficult time.

His Highness extended his condolences and sympathy to the Moroccan people and the families of the victims, praying to God Almighty for mercy for the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI expressed his appreciation for the sincere gesture by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed towards Morocco and its people, praying to God Almighty to protect the UAE and its people from all harm.

