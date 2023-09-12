Open Menu

UAE President Offers Condolences By Phone To Greek Prime Minister Over Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today made a phone call to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic.

During the call, His Highness extended his sincere condolences and sympathies to Prime Minister Mitsotakis and the people of Greece over the victims of the floods witnessed by the country, which resulted in severe damage.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also extended his condolences to the families of the victims, reaffirming the UAE's solidarity with Greece during these most dire of circumstance.

For his part, Prime Minister Mitsotakis thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, extending his appreciation for the UAE's continued solidarity with Greece.

