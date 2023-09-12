Open Menu

UAE President Offers Condolences By Phone To Libya’s Dbeibeh And Haftar Over Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 02:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his condolences – over two phone calls – to Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity, and Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, Commander of the Libyan Armed Forces, over the victims of the floods witness by the State of Libya.

His Highness also extended his sincere condolences and sympathies to the Libyan people and the families of the flood victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

During the phone calls, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Libya and its people during these dire circumstances, as well as providing various forms of support to enhance the country’s efforts in meeting the needs of Libyan people.

For their part, the two officials thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his sympathies, expressing their appreciation for the UAE’s solidarity with Libya and its people.

