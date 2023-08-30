Open Menu

UAE President Offers Condolences On Passing Of Sari Al Mazrouei

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences on the passing of Sari Ahmed Issa Al Mazrouei, during a visit today to the condolence majlis in the Suweihan area of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness expressed his sincere sympathies to the family of the deceased, praying to God to bestow upon him mercy and forgiveness.

His Highness also prayed for strength and solace for the family and loved ones.

Also extending their condolences alongside His Highness were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

