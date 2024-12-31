UAE President Offers Condolences On Passing Of Ahmed Al Hashemi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered condolences over the passing of Ahmed Al Sayed Moussa Al Sayed Abdul-Raheem Al Hashemi during his visit to Majlis Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of Ahmed Al Hashemi, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon him, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and grant his family patience and solace.
Condolences were also offered by H.
H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.
Recent Stories
Emergency aid shipment launched for Gaza as part of UAE's 'Operation Chivalrous ..
Ajman Government issues law on abandoned vehicles
Mayor Karachi inaugurates sewage pumping station
All major school chains to purchase compulsory buses by Jan 13
Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Ch ..
Humanitarian situation in Gaza, West Bank worsens due to Israeli aggression: Pal ..
S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon
CPEC International Conference Concludes at SAU
JKLF (Y) remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on his martyrdom anniversary
PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pakistan in 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with dignitaries, senior officials at Za'abeel Majlis
SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Ahmed Al Hashemi5 minutes ago
-
Emergency aid shipment launched for Gaza as part of UAE's 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'5 minutes ago
-
Ajman Government issues law on abandoned vehicles20 minutes ago
-
Humanitarian situation in Gaza, West Bank worsens due to Israeli aggression: Palestinian entities1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with dignitaries, senior officials at Za'abeel Majlis2 hours ago
-
UAE's successful mediation between Russia, Ukraine reflects its role in promoting global peace: Pres ..2 hours ago
-
Ruwad launches industrial sector financing programme3 hours ago
-
Dubai Jewellery Group announces flash sale during DSF4 hours ago
-
MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integration4 hours ago
-
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi wins bid to host International Aquarium Congress in 20305 hours ago