UAE President Offers Condolences On Passing Of Ahmed Al Hashemi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered condolences over the passing of Ahmed Al Sayed Moussa Al Sayed Abdul-Raheem Al Hashemi during his visit to Majlis Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of Ahmed Al Hashemi, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon him, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and grant his family patience and solace.

Condolences were also offered by H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

