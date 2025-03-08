UAE President Offers Condolences On Passing Of Nasser Al Nuaimi’s Mother
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 11:15 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today extended his condolences to His Excellency Dr Nasser Hamid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council, on the passing of his mother.
During his visit to the condolence majlis in Al Ain, His Highness expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, praying to God to grant her eternal rest in His paradise and to give her family strength and comfort.
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also offered his condolences, along with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and His Excellency Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, as well as several senior officials.
