UAE President offers condolences on passing of businessman Hussain Khansaheb

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences on the passing of businessman Hussain Khansaheb during a visit to the condolence majlis in Dubai.

His Highness offered his sincere condolences to the family, praying for God to grant Hussain Khansaheb mercy and forgiveness.

He also wished the family strength and comfort in their time of loss.

The UAE President praised the late Hussain Khansaheb’s commendable character, philanthropic initiatives, and his contributions to serving the community.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President , and a number of senior officials.