- UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
UAE President Offers Condolences Over Passing Of Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 12:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone call today with His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to offer his condolences on the passing of his father, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd.
During the call, His Highness extended his deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Al Saud family and the late Prince’s loved ones. He prayed to God to grant him mercy and forgiveness and to give his family strength and comfort during this difficult time.
