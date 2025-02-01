Open Menu

UAE President Offers Condolences Over Passing Of Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 12:15 AM

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone call today with His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to offer his condolences on the passing of his father, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd.

During the call, His Highness extended his deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Al Saud family and the late Prince’s loved ones. He prayed to God to grant him mercy and forgiveness and to give his family strength and comfort during this difficult time.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Saud God Family

Recent Stories

Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

44 seconds ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

50 seconds ago
 AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

16 minutes ago
 KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

24 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan ..

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..

24 minutes ago
 PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: ..

PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui

30 minutes ago
Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects ..

Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui

30 minutes ago
 'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insist ..

'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA

1 hour ago
 War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survi ..

War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official

44 minutes ago
 PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urg ..

PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support

42 minutes ago
 Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champi ..

Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champions sharing

42 minutes ago
 600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily ..

600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East