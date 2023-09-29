Open Menu

UAE President Offers Condolences To King Of Bahrain On Martyrs Of Duty

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2023 | 02:15 AM

UAE President offers condolences to King of Bahrain on martyrs of duty

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conducted a phone call today with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

During which, he offered his sincere condolences and sympathies for the martyrs of the Bahrain Defense Force within the Arab coalition forces participating in Operation Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope.

His Highness also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
His Highness also expressed his condolences and sympathy to the brotherly people of Bahrain, and the families of the martyrs in this ordeal, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his vast mercy on them and grant solace and patience to their families.


His Highness affirmed the solidarity of the United Arab Emirates with the Kingdom of Bahrain, praying to the Almighty to continue its security and safety.
On his part, His Majesty King Hamad expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the sincere brotherly sentiments expressed towards Bahrain, its people, and the families of the martyrs in their affliction, confirming the depth of the fraternal bonds that unite the two countries and their peoples.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Martyrs Shaheed Bahrain United Arab Emirates Arab

Recent Stories

Minister attends GCU's convocation, praises its ro ..

Minister attends GCU's convocation, praises its role in education development

2 hours ago
 Vietnam court jails climate activist for tax evasi ..

Vietnam court jails climate activist for tax evasion

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 132 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 132 points

3 hours ago
 Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed for achi ..

Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed for achieving success

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Speaker of Iranian Parliament

Saqr Ghobash meets Speaker of Iranian Parliament

3 hours ago
 World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

4 hours ago
Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf fe ..

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitates newly elected member ..

4 hours ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

4 hours ago
 Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding f ..

Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding fire

4 hours ago
 Chinese President Xi attends National Day receptio ..

Chinese President Xi attends National Day reception

4 hours ago
 Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police ..

Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police verification certificates

4 hours ago
 World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened ..

World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened in three KMC hospitals : Mayo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East