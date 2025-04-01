UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mother

UMM AL QUWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on the passing of his mother, the late Sheikha Hessa bint Hamid bin Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi.

During his visit to the condolence majlis at the Amiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, His Highness the President extended his heartfelt sympathies to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla; His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; and the wider Al Mualla family.

He prayed that God grant the late Sheikha Hessa eternal rest, surround her with His mercy, and bring comfort and strength to her loved ones at this time of sorrow.

His Highness was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.