Open Menu

UAE President Offers Condolences To Ruler Of Umm Al Quwain On Passing Of His Mother

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 08:45 PM

UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mother

UMM AL QUWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on the passing of his mother, the late Sheikha Hessa bint Hamid bin Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi.

During his visit to the condolence majlis at the Amiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, His Highness the President extended his heartfelt sympathies to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla; His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; and the wider Al Mualla family.

He prayed that God grant the late Sheikha Hessa eternal rest, surround her with His mercy, and bring comfort and strength to her loved ones at this time of sorrow.

His Highness was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Visit Rashid Saud God Family Court

Recent Stories

EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to c ..

EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime

5 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm A ..

UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..

5 minutes ago
 National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency ..

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

36 minutes ago
 European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

2 hours ago
 Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

4 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

4 hours ago
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

5 hours ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

5 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

5 hours ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East