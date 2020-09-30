- Home
- UAE president orders funeral prayer in absentia for late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered to offer funeral prayer in absentia on the soul of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah.
The prayer will be performed in all mosques nationwide on Thursday after Asr prayer.