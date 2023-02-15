UrduPoint.com

UAE President Orders Providing Additional $50 Million To Aid Quake-affected People In Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UAE President orders providing additional $50 million to aid quake-affected people in Syria

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of an additional US$50 million as relief aid for quake-affected people in Syria, with US$20 million of the sum to be allocated to implement humanitarian projects in response to the emergency appeal of the United Nations (UN) regarding Syria.

The project will be carried out in coordination with the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).

The additional aid batch is a continuation of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support the Syrian people, provide required assistance as relief for quake-affected people, and to support the efforts of the UN and its partners in providing further relief aid to mitigate the disaster’s fallout.

The UAE President had previously directed providing US$50 million to aid those affected by earthquakes in Syria, and an additional US$50 million to aid people in Türkiye.

Meanwhile, the UAE is continuing, for the tenth consecutive day, to send relief supplies to Syria and Türkiye, with a total of 70flights sent so far to each Syria and Türkiye.

For the Syrian side, the 38 flights airlifted about 1,243 metric tonnes of food and medical aid, in addition to 2,893 tents, enough to shelter around 20,000 people. A search and rescue (SAR) team, comprising 42 rescuers, was sent to Syria to carry out SAR missions in quake-hit areas.

As for the Turkish side, the 32 flights airlifted medical equipment and supplies, and 927 shelter materials, enough to help 5,000 beneficiaries. Moreover, a field hospital was opened in the İslahiye district of Gaziantep, Türkiye, with an inpatient ward comprising 50 fully-equipped beds, operating rooms and a medical team of 75 doctors, nurses and assistants, with another 200-bed hospital recently completed in the Hatay province. In addition, an SAR team, comprising 92 rescuers, was sent to carry out SAR operations in Kahramanmaraş.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria UAE Hatay Gaziantep Saudi Arabia Riyals Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani ..

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani with Mohammad Ilyas

14 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in N ..

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in NA

23 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-power ..

Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-powered solution for aircraft engin ..

32 minutes ago
 Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

1 hour ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.