UAE President Orders Setting Up Of The Fallen Frontline Heroes Order

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has ordered the award of the Fallen Frontline Heroes Order to those who have lost their lives on the frontlines while tackling COVID-19.

The award is based on a proposal by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Head of the Fakhr Al Watan Office (Frontline Heroes Office).

The Order recognises the dedication and courage of frontline heroes, and the great sacrifices they made for the UAE and its society while performing their duty. It is an expression of gratitude to them and their families.

