UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 515 prisoners on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The pardoned prisoners had been sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offenses.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.

The President's pardon comes within the context of the UAE's humanitarian initiatives based on values of forgiveness and tolerance and gives the released prisoners a chance to change for the better by starting a new life and engage in positive participation in a manner that benefits their families and communities.

The annual pardon also comes as part of Sheikh Khalifa's keenness to enhance family cohesion, bring about happiness to mothers and children and give the pardoned prisoners a chance to reconsider their future and return back to the righteous path that ensures a successful social and professional life.