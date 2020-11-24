UAE President pardons 628 prisoners ahead of National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 628 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 49th National Day celebrations.

The move comes as part of President Khalifa’s keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

The prisoners – sentenced for various crimes – will also have their debts and fines paid-off.