UAE President Pardons 855 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAE President pardons 855 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 855 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The gesture is part of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa's humanitarian initiatives and reflective of the values of forgiveness and tolerance to give the prisoners an opportunity to start a new chapter of their life and positively contribute to the service of their families and communities.

Sheikh Khalifa's annual pardon ahead of Eid Al Adha aims to enhance family cohesion and bonds, brings about happiness to mothers and children and provides released prisoners with an opportunity to rethink their future and return to the righteous path to lead successful social and professional lives.

