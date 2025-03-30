UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness was joined in the prayer by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; a number of Sheikhs, officials, and worshippers.

The Eid Al-Fitr sermon addressed the value of righteousness in faith and worship, as well as the importance of embracing responsibilities towards the community.

His Excellency Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, who delivered the sermon, said, “'Birr' in the Arabic language means universality and extensiveness, and from this, righteousness was named as part of its vast scope. Thus, righteousness is essentially the extension of good deeds and benevolence.”

He explained that, in affirmation of the importance of righteousness, the Holy Quran mentions the concept more than 30 times, and God Almighty refers to Himself by it, indicating the breadth of His benevolence toward His creation, for He is the Most Kind, the Most Merciful.

His Excellency Al Darei added that an ideal society is based on righteousness, and believers must treat all members of society with the utmost measure of righteousness. He urged worshippers to make Eid a time of piety and loyalty in upholding the values ​​of their ancestors, who paved the way for society to become righteous and marked by achievement. He noted that they lived steadfastly by their principles and loved and defended their land. As a result of these efforts, he stated, God has blessed UAE society with security, safety, stability, and prosperity.

Following the Eid prayer, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings with worshippers on this blessed occasion. His Highness and the Sheikhs then recited Al-Fatiha for the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon him and grant him eternal peace in Paradise.