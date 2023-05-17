UrduPoint.com

UAE President, President Of Kazakhstan Review Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan spoke by telephone today to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them further.

During the call, His Highness congratulated President Tokayev on his birthday – which falls on May 17th – wishing him a long life with prolonged health and happiness.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed his sincere gratitude to His Highness for the gesture, wishing him good health and continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

