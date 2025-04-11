- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President reaffirms commitment to strengthening global energy security during meeting with US En ..
UAE President Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Global Energy Security During Meeting With US Energy Secretary
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 12:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Chris Wright, US Secretary of Energy, who is visiting the UAE as part of a tour of the middle East.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and Secretary Wright discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and US, with a focus on energy cooperation, joint investments in advanced technology and artificial intelligence, and sustainable economic growth. The talks also explored opportunities to foster investment in the energy sector.
His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening its longstanding and constructive partnership with the US, built on effective collaboration to advance shared progress and development.
His Highness also underscored the UAE’s commitment to contributing to global energy security in support of the world economy and for the benefit of all.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America; and a number of officials.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations3 hours ago
-
Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Wee ..3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority3 hours ago
-
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO3 hours ago
-
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in design ..3 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer p ..3 hours ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza4 hours ago
-
IPS 2025 to open in Dubai on April 144 hours ago
-
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel4 hours ago
-
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q14 hours ago