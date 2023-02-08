UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives ACTVET Delegation Including Emirate Skills Medal Winners

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), including members of the Emirate Skills team who won a number of medals at the 46th WorldSkills Competition.

The group was accompanied by Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the Emirate Skills team on their achievements, having been awarded one gold medal and nine “medallions for excellence” at the global WorldSkills contest.

His Highness praised the important role played by ACTVET in empowering young people to realise their ambitions and keep pace with the latest technological developments.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's commitment to developing its people through education and training, and the importance of fuelling a spirit of innovation and competitiveness among young people in the areas of science and technology.

Dr. Al Shamsi extended his thanks and appreciation for the continuous support provided by the country's leadership that enables ACTVET to fulfil its mission of boosting training and educational opportunities for young people.

Members of the ACTVET delegation expressed their happiness at meeting the UAE President and vowed to build upon their achievements and further strengthen the UAE’s contributions on the world stage.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition was held recently in Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Korea, Denmark and the United States. The Emirate Skills team’s medal tally was the highest ever by a team from the middle East and Africa region, and is testament to ACTVET’s strategy – which is aligned with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and UAE Centennial 2071 plans – to establish a culture of institutional excellence and innovation among students in the technical education system.

