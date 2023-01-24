ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received a written message from President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, dealing with bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.

This came when President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Algerian President's special envoy Salah Boucha, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.

Boucha conveyed Tebboune's greetings and best wishes of permanent health and happiness to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed as well as progress and prosperity for the UAE.

In turn, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated his regards to the Algerian President and his wishes of more progress and prosperity for the Algerian people.

The UAE President and the Algerian President's special envoy tackled the fraternal ties binding the UAE and Algeria and ways to boost cooperation and joint work in various domains in the best interest of the two sides.

Among those who attended the Majlis were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; a number of Sheikhs; officials and Emiratis.