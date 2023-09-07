Open Menu

UAE President Receives Armenian Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Armenia.

During the meeting, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Mirzoyan conveyed to His Highness the greetings of Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Armenia, and his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the United Arab Emirates.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to the Armenian President and extended his best wishes for the ongoing development of Armenia and its people.

His Highness and Mirzoyan reviewed the strong ties that connect the UAE and Armenia, stating their keenness to enhance cooperation in various fields in order to support the sustainable development ambitions of both nations and their people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

