UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in extinguishing wildfires

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a letter of thanks from President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece, in which the latter expressed her gratitude for UAE’s efforts in helping extinguish wildfires that swept Greece recently.

In her message, President Sakellaropoulou voiced her country’s thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s assistance in confronting these difficult circumstances, stressing that the UAE’s gesture has left a huge positive impact in her people.

She said that many places around the world have witnessed devastating wildfires this summer, urging governments and those in charge to take urgent measures to tackle climate change before the problem escalates for future generations.

To help contain fires that have swept across Greece, the UAE had established an air bridge, through which it provided supplies and aid to civilians affected by the wildfires, and assisted in putting out the fires.