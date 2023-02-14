UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council Of Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 10:30 PM

UAE President receives Chairman of Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, who arrived today in the UAE on a working visit.

During the meeting, which was held in Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit of Lt. General Al Burhan to the UAE, wishing Sudan and its people stability, reconciliation and peace.

The two sides reviewed the UAE-Sudan fraternal relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation and joint work in various domains.

The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan briefed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the developments of the political process in Sudan.

His Highness affirmed the UAE's support for various efforts and initiatives that are in the interest of the Sudanese people in terms of unity, construction, development and the establishment of a new phase during which Sudan will enjoy stability and prosperity.

For his part, Lt. General Al Burhan thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support of the Sudanese people in various circumstances and stages.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

