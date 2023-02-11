UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives Chief Of Army Staff Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 11:30 AM

UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at Qasr Al Mushrif.

General Munir extended his heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, and also on behalf of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.

The two sides held discussions on the UAE-Pakistan bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation in defence affairs for the mutual benefit of their nations.

The meeting was attended by several high-level officials from both countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Army Abu Dhabi February From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to impleme ..

Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to implement relevant UN resolutions on ..

23 minutes ago
 PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamab ..

PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamabad today

32 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex C ..

PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex Committee decisions

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th February 2023

2 hours ago
 UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.