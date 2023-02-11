UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at Qasr Al Mushrif.

General Munir extended his heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, and also on behalf of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.

The two sides held discussions on the UAE-Pakistan bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation in defence affairs for the mutual benefit of their nations.

The meeting was attended by several high-level officials from both countries.