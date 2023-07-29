Open Menu

UAE President Receives Condolences For Third Day On Passing Of Saeed Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received condolences for a third day on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the delegations of other countries, sheikhs and senior officials.

His Highness received condolences from His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, representing His Highness the Emir of Kuwait; Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmad Al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Kuwait; and the accompanying Kuwaiti delegation; His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia; and his accompanying delegation; Iraq’s Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani; and Dah Ould Sidi Ould Amar Taleb, Minister of Islamic Affairs and envoy of the President of Mauritania.

Condolences were also offered to His Highness by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia; Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Kosova; and Lieutenant-General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff.

They all prayed to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased, and that he be rewarded for a life dedicated to serving his country. They also asked God to grant solace and patience to all in this time of grief.

Alongside His Highness, condolences were received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.

H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and a number of sheikhs.

