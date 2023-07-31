Open Menu

UAE President Receives Condolences From Presidents Of Liberia And Comoros On Saeed Bin Zayed's Passing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 01:00 AM

UAE President receives condolences from Presidents of Liberia and Comoros on Saeed bin Zayed&#039;s passing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received two phone calls from Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, and George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, who offered condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness and the entire Al Nahyan family.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Weah and President Assoumani for their sincere sentiments towards the nation, its leadership and people, which reflect the strong bonds that unite their countries and the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Liberia George Comoros Family From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

15 minutes ago
 UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

4 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

4 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

5 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

6 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

9 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

9 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East