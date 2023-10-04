Open Menu

UAE President Receives Credentials Of Foreign Ambassadors

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received the credentials of foreign ambassadors newly appointed to the UAE in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness welcomed the new ambassadors during the reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. He expressed his best wishes for their success in strengthening ties between the UAE and their countries for the benefit of all. He emphasised that they would find support from UAE authorities to facilitate their work, as the UAE is committed to building bridges of communication and cooperation with countries around the world.

His Highness received the credentials of Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar; Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States of America; Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union; Gilbert Boustany, Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda; Dana Goldfinca, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia; Olav Myklebust, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway; Meropi Christofi, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus; Joseph Kotski, Ambassador of the Czech Republic; Ridi Kurtezi, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania; Tony Joudi, Ambassador of the Bahamas; Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Ambassador of Nepal; and Karoly Benes, Ambassador of Hungary.

The new ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of their countries' leaders and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE’s leadership and people.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the ceremony, along with Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

