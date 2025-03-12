UAE President Receives Crown Prince Of Bahrain
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, during a meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, His Highness and the Bahraini Crown Prince exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. Prince Salman also conveyed to His Highness the best wishes of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, who wished him continued health and happiness. In turn, His Highness asked the Bahraini Crown Prince to convey his greetings to His Majesty, along with his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for Bahrain and its people.
The meeting also addressed the deep-rooted and close bonds between the UAE and Bahrain. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in ways that serve the mutual interests of their peoples.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted an iftar banquet in honour of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
The meeting and the banquet were attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Direcors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials from both countries.
His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa arrived in the UAE earlier today, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with several senior officials.
