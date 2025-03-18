UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, philanthropic donors

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed to Qasr Al Bateen a high-level delegation that included representatives from Erth Zayed Philanthropies and its affiliate entities, along with over 90 key public and private sector donors, commending their important contributions to advancing the UAE’s local and global humanitarian and philanthropic mission.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for their significant role in upholding the legacy of the nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose lifelong dedication to upholding human dignity, generosity, and service continues to guide the UAE’s global humanitarian vision.

Ahead of Zayed Humanitarian Day this week, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that philanthropy is not only an act of goodwill – it is an honour, a national responsibility, and a defining pillar of UAE identity. His Highness noted that Erth Zayed Philanthropies carries forward the spirit of giving espoused by Sheikh Zayed and extends his vision of compassion and progress to improve billions of lives and communities across the world.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, Erth Zayed Philanthropies has unified specialist philanthropic organisations across five sectors: global health; education and economic empowerment; sustainable agriculture and food security; energy, climate, and environment; and UAE heritage and community service. Through collaboration and the strategic deployment of targeted initiatives, Erth Zayed Philanthropies will amplify the reach of each affiliate, sharing the transformative legacy of Sheikh Zayed with communities within the UAE and internationally.

The global impact of Erth Zayed Philanthropies is made possible by the collective efforts of the individuals and organisations honoured by His Highness at today’s reception.

They include representatives from the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Reaching the Last Mile, Emirates Foundation, Zayed Sustainability prize, Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, Sandooq Al Watan, International Fund for Houbara Conservation, Raptor Conservation Fund, Khalifa International Award for date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, Khalifa Award for Education, Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Education, Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE), and Clean Rivers.

The Majlis was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development; and several Sheikhs, officials, citizens and guests.