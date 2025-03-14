Open Menu

UAE President Receives Delegation Of Supporters, Organisers Of 'UAE With You, Lebanon' Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received at Qasr Al Bateen a delegation of supporters and organisers of the 'UAE With You, Lebanon' campaign, which was launched by the UAE in October 2024 under the supervision of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

His Highness thanked the campaign’s supporters and organisers for their efforts and swift humanitarian response in assisting the Lebanese people, reflecting the UAE community’s deep-rooted values of generosity and compassion.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE remains committed to extending a helping hand to those in need wherever they may be in line with the nation's consistent humanitarian approach. He also commended the positive engagement of the UAE community with various humanitarian initiatives for contributing to their success.

The delegation extended their warmest congratulations to His Highness on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, offering prayers for his continued health and wellbeing, as well as further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF); H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, senior officials, UAE citizens, and guests.

