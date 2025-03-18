Open Menu

UAE President Receives Emirati Military Personnel Who Won In Saudi-organised Quran Competition

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 01:47 PM

UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Quran competition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025)
ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received members of the UAE Armed Forces who won in the 10th edition of the International Holy Quran Competition for Military Personnel, organised by the General Directorate of Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.


During the meeting at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the military personnel on their outstanding achievements in the competition and praised their dedication to memorising and reflecting on the meanings of the Holy Quran.
The members of the UAE Armed Forces, in turn, extended their congratulations to His Highness on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying for his continued health and happiness.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia March Ramadan

Recent Stories

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

2 minutes ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

2 minutes ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

2 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

2 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

3 minutes ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

3 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

3 minutes ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national ser ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 UAE intends to join World Boxing

UAE intends to join World Boxing

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati military personnel ..

UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Ph ..

UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East