UAE President Receives Emirati Military Personnel Who Won In Saudi-organised Quran Competition
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 01:47 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025)
ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received members of the UAE Armed Forces who won in the 10th edition of the International Holy Quran Competition for Military Personnel, organised by the General Directorate of Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the military personnel on their outstanding achievements in the competition and praised their dedication to memorising and reflecting on the meanings of the Holy Quran.
The members of the UAE Armed Forces, in turn, extended their congratulations to His Highness on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying for his continued health and happiness.
